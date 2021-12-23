Imo-born Zamfara commissioner resigns to take up appointment with Gov Uzodinma

The Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi, has resigned from the position.

She had since taken up another appointment as commissioner in Imo.

The Imo-State-born Shinkafi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Gusau, dismissed insinuations that she resigned from her position due to friction between the ministry and the office of Zamfara first lady.

She said: “I resigned my appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable me to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo.

“I am immensely grateful to Governor Bello Matawalle and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara in different capacities.

“All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just the work of mischief-makers.

“I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

“Both Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Matawalle discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress governors and as friends too.”

