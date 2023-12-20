Imo community sets January 4 date to abolish Osu, Ume, Ohu caste systems

The Amurie Omanze community in Isu local government area of Imo State has set January 4, 2024, as the date they will abolish some ancient traditions which they described as obnoxious cultural practices.

The ancient traditions set to be discarded included the OSU, Ohu, Ume and Diala caste systems which they say have been detrimental to the growth of the ancient community.

The traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Highness, Eze C.O Nnajiemere, who disclosed this while addressing his subjects in his palace on Tuesday, bemoaned that for the past three years, the community had been dragged into unnecessary conflicts and skirmishes on whether to abrogate the discriminatory cultural inhibitions that is known as a stone aged practice ignorantly adopting man’s inhumanity to fellow man.

The king added that it was an affront to the 21st century global social revolutions order for such traditional practices to still be in existence.

The traditional ruler recalled that the community had, on August 14th, 2020, at his Palace of Peace initiated, constituted and inaugurated an Abolition Committee in conjunction with the Eze-in-council led by Chief Nze Obinna Greg Madu of the blessed memory who was as at then the cabinet chairman.

Eze Nnajiemere pointed out that the decision was taken in total agreement with all the Village Heads, kindred chairmen and their executives, all the Town Union Exco members, Ndi Nze na Ozo, Town Union women wing, all the religious heads/clergy in the community, Youth wing of all the villages in Amurie Omanze, Abroad union representatives and other dignitaries from the community were witnesses to the historic resolution, who all signed the abrogation document which empowered the Committee to take off with the task.

“However, an originating document detailing the decisions of the Eze, Eze-in-council, Ndi Nze na Ozo, the President General (PG) and the village heads in agreement to abrogate, abolish the obnoxious caste system which they described as very reprehensible, barbaric and absurd as well as the terms of reference to the Committee was duly signed by all concerned,” he said.

“The Committee went into full action with groups, individuals and village to village consultation and awareness campaign, prompting them to painstakingly make a comprehensive, well detailed and articulate report to the Palace and also made recommendations on the need for the community to adopt the recommendation for the Abolition.

“As of today, a date has been slated for the public pronouncement of the abrogation of the obnoxious caste system (Osu/Ume/Ohu/Diala). The abrogation event will take place 4th January, 2024.

“To be candid, the stipulation and eventual acceptance of a set date for the abrogation of all forms of caste system in Amurie is and still a mystery that only the spiritually minded can decipher,” the royal father said.

