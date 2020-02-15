IMO ELECTION: Supreme Court to hear Ihedioha’s case Tuesday

The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday for hearing of the applications filed by a former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

The former governor had asked the apex court to review its January 14 judgement which declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

The spokesman of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday.

He said: “Yes it is true. The review will be held on Tuesday.”

