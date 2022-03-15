Imo Gov, Uzodinma, begs Okorocha for forgiveness, after years of bad blood

After years of bad blood and animosity, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has finally called a truce and apologised to former Governor, Rochas Okorocha, asking for his forgiveness over any wrong he (Uzodinma) may have done to him (Okorocha).

Uzodinma who spoke during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, said he was tired of the lingering crisis in the state occasioned by his long drawn quarrel with the Senator and had to extend an olive branch to him and all aggrieved stakeholders in the state.

He added that apart from Okorocha, he had also reached out to other stakeholders in the state and also asked for their forgiveness in the interest of the state.

“I have apologised to Owelle Rochas Okorocha and other Imo stakeholders.

“If I have done anything that does not go down well with him or anybody, forgive and forget.

“Okorocha is my brother. He is occupying the seat I left in the Senate. I have nothing personal against him.

“All I’m asking is even if I have done anything that does not go down well with him or anybody, forgive and forget. Let us come together to work for our people,” Uzodinma said.

The Governor and his predecessor have been at daggers drawn for years with accusations and counter accusations coming from both camps with the sole aim of taking control of the state.

While Uzodimma had continued to accuse Okorocha of interfering in the running of the state despite being out of power, Okorocha had blamed the governor of witch hunting him by destroying all his legacy projects and harassing his family including the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, in January at a church service for his late mother.

