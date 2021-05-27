Imo govt asks residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home directive | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Imo govt asks residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home directive
The Imo State government on Thursday asked the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The group had during the week ordered people of the South-East to stay at home on May 29 and 30.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Owerri, told the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.
He said adequate security had been put in place to ensure safety and freedom of movement in the state.
READ ALSO: MASSOB announces public holiday in honour of “Biafran heroes”, orders sit at home
The commissioner said: “Imo residents should disregard these messages as they have no consequence whatsoever. They should go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation.
“Let our people be rest assured that the government has put all necessary security measures in place to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of all Imo people on these dates and after.”
