Imo govt confirms one fresh case of COVID-19

The Imo State government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has confirmed one new case arising from the deadly COVID-19 disease in the state which now brings the total number of infections recorded to three.

This was revealed on Monday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr (Mrs.) Damaris Osunkwo, who said all three patients were doing well in the isolation centre where they were receiving treatment.

“So far we still have three confirmed cases of COVID- 19 in our state. They are all doing well at the isolation and treatment centre,” she stated.

Speaking further, Dr Osunkwo said the third and newly confirmed case is a 43-year- old returnee from Kano State who arrived his home in Ehime Obowo local government area recently.

She added that contacts had been listed and followed up, adding that samples have also been taken from people considered highly exposed to him and already sent to the laboratory.

