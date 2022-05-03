Imo govt creates 52 Development Centres, six months after passage of Bill (See full list)

Six months after the Imo State House of Assembly passed a bill seeking to amend the Imo State Local Government Development Areas Administration Law No. 3 of 2005, the state government has created 52 Development Centres.

The Development Areas last functioned in the state under the administration of Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

While the amended bill passed by the Assembly increased the Development Areas from 44 to 51, Governor Hope Izodinma created 52 centres.

See the list below:

The names of the Imo State newly created Local Government Development Areas and headquaters are:

1. Alaoma /Alaoma

2. Enyiato/Afor Enyiogugu

3. Ekereazu/Eziama Oparanadim

4. Ezinihitte/Umuelegwa Onicha

5. Ideato East/Ndiawa

6. Ideato North Central/Ohaeke Umuopia

7. Ideato West/Ogboko

8. Ihitte North/Nkwo Ihitte

9. Ikeduru East/Nkwunaghaba

10. Ikeduru West/Umuohie Atta

11. Isi Ehime/Ehime court (WUZARI)

12. Ishi Isu/Isi Isu

13. Mbama/Umuechem

14. Mbaitolu South/Ubomiri

15. Mbaitolu East/Orie Mbieri

16. Ngor Okpala North/Umuowa

17. Ngor Okpala South/Okpala

18. Njaba south/Umuaka

19. Nwangele South/Isi Nwangele

20. Obowo West/Egbeghere

21. Ohaji East/Umuokanne

22. Ohaji West/Asoba

23. Orlu North/Acharaba

24. Orlu South/Achi

25. Orlu West/Ikpa Nwerere

26. Oru North/Ubulu

27. Oru South/Otunne(Awo Omamma)

28. Orsu Central/Eziawa

29. Orsu South/ Eze Ogwu

30. Orsu North/Imenyi Ihittenansa

31. Oke Ovoro/Orie Uvuru

32. Okigwe North/Umulolo

33. Okigwe South/Akparugo

34. Owerri East/Agbala

35. Owerri South/Okolochi

36. Owerri North East/Akwakuma

37. Oyibo Mbano/Mbaraoha

38. Ugiri North/Nkwo Mbaa

39. Agwa/Obudi

40. Egbema North/ Mgbara

41. Osu Ama/Anara-Anara

42. Onuimo South/Okwelle

43. Nkwerre North/Isu Owerri Nkwoji

44. Ugiri South/Obolo

45. Uboma East/Mbata Eru Eru

46. Obowo/Umuokoroma Umungwa

47. Amiri Oru/Amiri

48. Orujiriaku/Akatta

49. Nneoha Oru/Ozuh Omuma

50. Ama Aka Oru/Akuma

51. Nkwerre West/Amaokpara

52. Ezize/Aboshi

