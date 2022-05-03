Politics
Imo govt creates 52 Development Centres, six months after passage of Bill (See full list)
Six months after the Imo State House of Assembly passed a bill seeking to amend the Imo State Local Government Development Areas Administration Law No. 3 of 2005, the state government has created 52 Development Centres.
The Development Areas last functioned in the state under the administration of Chief Ikedi Ohakim.
While the amended bill passed by the Assembly increased the Development Areas from 44 to 51, Governor Hope Izodinma created 52 centres.
See the list below:
The names of the Imo State newly created Local Government Development Areas and headquaters are:
1. Alaoma /Alaoma
2. Enyiato/Afor Enyiogugu
3. Ekereazu/Eziama Oparanadim
4. Ezinihitte/Umuelegwa Onicha
5. Ideato East/Ndiawa
6. Ideato North Central/Ohaeke Umuopia
7. Ideato West/Ogboko
8. Ihitte North/Nkwo Ihitte
9. Ikeduru East/Nkwunaghaba
10. Ikeduru West/Umuohie Atta
11. Isi Ehime/Ehime court (WUZARI)
12. Ishi Isu/Isi Isu
13. Mbama/Umuechem
14. Mbaitolu South/Ubomiri
15. Mbaitolu East/Orie Mbieri
16. Ngor Okpala North/Umuowa
17. Ngor Okpala South/Okpala
18. Njaba south/Umuaka
19. Nwangele South/Isi Nwangele
20. Obowo West/Egbeghere
21. Ohaji East/Umuokanne
22. Ohaji West/Asoba
23. Orlu North/Acharaba
24. Orlu South/Achi
25. Orlu West/Ikpa Nwerere
26. Oru North/Ubulu
27. Oru South/Otunne(Awo Omamma)
28. Orsu Central/Eziawa
29. Orsu South/ Eze Ogwu
30. Orsu North/Imenyi Ihittenansa
31. Oke Ovoro/Orie Uvuru
32. Okigwe North/Umulolo
33. Okigwe South/Akparugo
34. Owerri East/Agbala
35. Owerri South/Okolochi
36. Owerri North East/Akwakuma
37. Oyibo Mbano/Mbaraoha
38. Ugiri North/Nkwo Mbaa
39. Agwa/Obudi
40. Egbema North/ Mgbara
41. Osu Ama/Anara-Anara
42. Onuimo South/Okwelle
43. Nkwerre North/Isu Owerri Nkwoji
44. Ugiri South/Obolo
45. Uboma East/Mbata Eru Eru
46. Obowo/Umuokoroma Umungwa
47. Amiri Oru/Amiri
48. Orujiriaku/Akatta
49. Nneoha Oru/Ozuh Omuma
50. Ama Aka Oru/Akuma
51. Nkwerre West/Amaokpara
52. Ezize/Aboshi
