Imo govt denies claims of brutality by IPOB ahead of Buhari’s visit

The Imo State government has dismissed allegations of brutality and militarisation by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which culminated in the imposition of a lockdown on the region by the secessionist group.

This was disclosed by the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba during a guest appearance on AriseTV on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that ‘unknown gunmen’ had wreaked havoc on the state and the South-East region with repeated attacks on correctional facilities and police formations which led to strict measures by a coalition of security agencies to quell the uprisings.

In his assertion, Emelumba dismissed the allegations by the IPOB saying, “The allegations are neither here nor there. When there is a total breakdown in law and order with the security of residents at stake, the Government has the responsibility to move in to protect lives due to the rampage of ‘unknown gunmen’ who repeatedly attacked correctional facilities.

“The quelling included the coalition of various security agencies including the military so the issue of militarisation by IPOB is unfounded. It has yielded results with the restore of calm.”

The Commissioner also revealed that the Ohanaeze and prominent Igbo leaders will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in order to table their concerns and brainstorm on solutions on them.

President Buhari is on a one-day working visit to commission crucial projects across the state for the benefit of the citizenry, Emelumba confirmed.

“All the challenges being faced by the South-East will be addressed and the Ohanaeze will table the concerns of the Igbo leaders before the President — dialogue is the only way, not violence.

“Among the projects to be commissioned by the President is the Nekede-Obinze link-road which houses two tertiary institutions. The road was completely abandoned for 20 years which was a death trap for students but it is still in its first phase with the second phase to be completed by Dec.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the President regarding infrastructure as evidenced by the construction of the Second Niger bridge.”

