Imo Govt denies rift between Uzodimma, Catholic clerics in state

The government of Imo State has denied that there is a feud between the state’s governor, Hope Uzodinma and bishops of the Catholic Church in the state.

The clarification came in a statement released on Saturday by Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Uzodimma, a Christian of the Catholic faith, holds the church and its leadership in great regard and would not challenge their authority, Emelumba stated.

During the installation of Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, which took place last Thursday in Owerri, the church, according to the statement, did not permit Uzodinma to address the faithful while bearing the executive seal of the government, but he did not perceive this as a slight on his position or power.

“Irrespective of the fact that the church authorities in Owerri Archdiocese did not allow the governor to use the executive seal to address the clergy and congregation during the installation of the new Archbishop, Dr. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, last Thursday, Governor Uzodinma, did not see it as a slight, either on his office or authority.

“To demonstrate that His Excellency was not in any way bothered by that incident, he went ahead to host the Apostolic Nuncio and other bishops that attended the ceremony at a state dinner that same evening.

“So, there is no animosity to warrant the speculations of the rift by the social media,” Emelumba explained.

