Imo govt mocks LP, says party in disarray, can’t unseat Uzodimma

Ahead of the November’s governorship election in Imo State, the state government has mocked the Labour Party (LP), saying with its inability to put its house in order, the party cannot dream of defeating Governor Hope Uzodinma.

This was the stance of Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Communications, Collins Ughalaa, while interacting with journalists in Owerri on Monday where he challenged the leadership of the LP in the state to put its house in order before thinking of taking over power from the sitting governor.

According to Ughalaa, “a party that practices imposition would not be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo.”

“The supposed leaders of the Labour Party in Imo State are still fighting over the imposition of a caretaker committee. While those who think the imposition favors them insist it must stand, those who believe that imposition has no place in a constitutional democracy like ours say it must not stand. We are just watching from a distance,” the Special Adviser said.

“Backed by some other leaders in the party, the erstwhile Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Alvan Opara, issued a disclaimer, saying that the deposed chairman of the party, Ambrose Onyekwere, was on his own.

“He said the State Working Committee of the party remains intact and not dissolved and that members of the party should not attend any meeting convened by Festus Onyekwulisi and his cohorts.

“In another bizarre development, 18 notable leaders of the party, including nine governorship aspirants, rejected the imposition of a caretaker committee, describing it as ill-timed and lacking in proper consultation.

“The imposed caretaker committee chairman, Festus Onyekwulisi, to justify his imposition, boasted before journalists that the Labour Party would sack Governor Hope Uzodimma, during the next election, and such other mumbo-jumbo excited people could say.

“No doubt, Mr. Onyekwulisi is sleepwalking and not in tune with reality. If he had asked those who imposed him, they would have told him he was embarking on a journey of the impossible.

“There is no democracy in the Labour Party in Imo. The morning shows the day. Those who imposed a caretaker committee on the party say they already know the governorship candidate and insist it’s him or no one else.

“The imposition of the caretaker committee is just one of the many strategies to impose a governorship candidate on the party. The primary election in the Labour Party will be just a formality, to pretend to be democratic,” he added.

