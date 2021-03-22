Imo govt revokes 49 plots of land linked to Okorocha’s elder sister | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Imo govt revokes 49 plots of land linked to Okorocha’s elder sister
The Imo State Housing Corporation on Monday announced the revocation of 49 plots of land belonging to Jessdean Ventures Limited of No. 3 Okeoma close Tran Egbu Layout said to be owned by Mrs Geraldine Obinali, the elder sister of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.
The corporation announced the revocation in a statement signed by its General Manager/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chinedu Mbakwe-Obi, and media aide to the General Manager, Enwerem Prince.
According to the statement, the revoked plots of the land in Redemption Estate Phase III were issued to Geraldine Obinali (nee Okorocha) for the sole purpose of providing infrastructural facilities which was never carried out. It also directed anyone who had transacted business on any of the plots of land to approach it for ratification.
The statement reads: “Sequel to all legal actions taken to notify Jessdean Ventures Ltd of No 3 Okeoma close Trans Egbu Layout Owerri owned by Geraldine Obinali, we hereby revoke the following plots numbers in Redemption Housing Estate Phase III issued to her for the sole purpose of providing infrastructural facilities in the estate which was never carried out.
READ ALSO: Gov Uzodinma vows to recover all state assets allegedly stolen by Okorocha
“Below are some of the affected plots numbers: RHE III/258,424, 425,422,420,419, 418, 417, 416, 415,414, 403, 421,244,244A and 245 among others.
“This notice, the general public is hereby being notified that if anybody had transacted on any of the above-numbered plots, they are to immediately come to the Imo state Housing Corporation with original papers for ratification.
“Imo State Housing Corporation will continue to ensure that the desires of the Governor Hope Uzodimma in providing affordable housing to Imo people will be adhered to without delay”.
