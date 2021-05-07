Imo govt to arrest, prosecute landlords, monarchs who harbour weed smokers, criminals | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said the state government will henceforth arrest and prosecute any property owner, or traditional ruler whose domain are used by smokers of weed and other criminals.

He also tasked security agencies in the state to take the war to hideouts of criminals and smoking joints where marijuana and other dangerous drugs are sold, so as to flush them out.

Uzodinnma who gave the charge when he presented 100 patrol vehicles fitted with gadgets to the operatives of the state’s security outfit, code-named Operation Search and Flush at the Heroe’s Square in Owerri on Thursday, also threatened to prosecute landlords and traditional rulers whose property and domains are used by criminals and smokers who consume weeds and other hard drugs.

“Henceforth, any landlord who allows his property to be used by criminals, even smokers of weeds and other hard drugs, will be answerable to the law,” the angry governor said.

“We are re-energizing the security architecture in the state to make it more proactive and result oriented. From now onwards, Imo State shall be a no-go area for criminals.

“You should take the war to the door steps of all criminals, their kindred, their hamlets and their hide-outs. They must be smoked out and flushed out of Imo State.

“Any traditional ruler whose domain criminals abide and who fails to report same to relevant authorities will be held accountable. Imo State will no longer tolerate a situation whereby our State is used as a breeding heaven for criminals,” he added.

The donation of the vehicles brings to 200 such vehicles the governor has so far donated to the security agencies in Imo State since he assumed office in January 15, last year.

Uzodinnma said that donating the vehicles and gadgets to the outfit was part of the administration’s response to the evolving security challenges.

He added that his government has commiserated with the families of officers who paid the supreme prize in the course of their lawful duties and those who lost their loved ones through accidental discharges by security men, promising that his administration will not abandon them.

By Isaac Dachen…

