Imo govt vows to recover state’s assets from Okorocha | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Imo govt vows to recover state’s assets from Okorocha
The Imo state government on Tuesday reaffirmed its determination to recover the state’s assets allegedly diverted by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
Okorocha has been at loggerheads with Governor Hope Uzodinma since the latter assumed office in February last year.
The former governor was arrested by police last Sunday for leading his aides to break into an estate sealed by the state last weekend.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a chat with journalists in Owerri, said the government would implement the reports of various Judicial Panels which recommended that assets of the state be recovered from Okorocha.
READ ALSO: ‘Face governance and stop chasing shadows,’ Okorocha tells Uzodinma
He was reacting to the ex-governor’s claim that Uzodinma wanted to rule Imo State by intimidation
He insisted that no form of alarm from Okorocha would make the state government stop the ongoing efforts to recover the state’s assets in his possession.
The commissioner also dismissed claims that the governor was summoned to Ask Rock by the presidency over Okorocha’s arrest by the police.
