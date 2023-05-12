IMO GUBER POLL: In face of opposition popularity, Uzodinma, speaks on re-election chances

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday, stated that the outcome of presidential election in the state won’t have any impact on the state’s forthcoming governorship election in November.

He stated this during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today.

In the presidential election results of February 25 from Imo State, the Labour Party received almost 300,000 votes, as opposed to the 66,171 votes received by Uzodinma’s APC.

However, Uzodinma asserted that the gubernatorial race was a different matter entirely and that he has what it takes to win a second term on November 11.

He said, “Presidential election in Nigeria is not calculated or used to assess governorship election. In a presidential election, the result is called according to votes in all states of Nigeria. In the number of votes cast in Nigeria, APC won.

“In the governorship election, the result will be based on votes cast in Imo State. And until that is done nobody is going to beat his chest to tell you this is going to be the result.”

The governor also discussed the hypographic survey and dredging of the sea passage from Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean, which was flagged off on Thursday. He said that when the project was finished, it would have created 500,000 employment chances.

Even though Uzodimma stated that precise information about all the project’s benefits cannot be assessed at this early stage, he was optimistic that it would generate enough jobs to address youth unemployment.

“We are at the conception stage of the project and the latest now which is the flagging-off of the project is what we call preliminary engineering. It is after the preliminary engineering that we will now do the detailed engineering by which time the necessary data required to have a high integrity detailed engineering would have been gotten.

“However, from the point of concept, it is assumed that on completion this project is capable of generating 500,000 jobs,” Uzodinma said.

