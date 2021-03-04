Imo House of Assembly impeaches Majority leader | Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday reportedly impeached the Majority leader of the House, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu representing Ikeduru LGA.

He was immediately replaced by Hon.Dele Onyemaechi, representing Owerri West.

Reasons for the action was not immediately made known.

The lawmakers were said to have sat today for the day’s plenary session at about 11am with about 13 members present.

Their action came after an extensive APC caucus meeting that was said to have held same day, at the Imo State House of Assembly.

Plenary was thereafter adjourned till next week.

