Imo lawmaker, Arthur Egwim, dies in Lagos after undergoing surgery

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Arthur Egwim, has reportedly died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in Lagos.

According to reports, the high ranking lawmaker recently fell ill and underwent surgery, but died on Monday shortly after the surgical procedure.

Until his death, Egwim, a lawyer and businessman, was the member representing Ideato North Constituency at the state House of Assembly.

He was first elected into the state House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after which he dumped the party for the Action Alliance where he was reelected in 2019.

The Speaker of the Imo Assembly, Emeka Nduka, who confirmed the death of Egwim, described it as shocking and untimely.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday, Nduka said Egwim was one of the finest lawmakers in the Assembly.

“With heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, we, the members of Imo State House of Assembly, wish to announce the death of one of our own, a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in IMHA, Rt. Hon Barr Innocent Arthur Egwim, who untill his death he represented Ideato State Constituency,, whose sudden death took place on Monday, the 27th March, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains. His demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We’ll miss him dearly. The burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”

