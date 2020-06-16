Imo lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, Assembly shut down

The Imo State House of Assembly has been shut down for two weeks after a lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu, disclosed this to journalists in Owerri on Tuesday.

Iwu said the assembly had been shut down because of the development to enable the team fumigate the whole Assembly.

According to him, the samples of the other 26 legislators and their aides had been taken for testing.

The task force chairman also announced the death of a woman, who died from COVID-19 shortly after being delivered of a set of twins at a hospital in Owerri.

READ ALSO: IMO: Woman dies of covid-19 after delivering twins

He said: “Currently, we registered one death of a lady who successfully delivered a set of twins.

“Also, we have a positive case from the state Assembly as such had to collect samples from all House members and their aides.

“Also, the House of Assembly is to be shut down for two weeks to fumigate the place following a laid down strategic plan.”

Join the conversation

Opinions