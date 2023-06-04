Imo LP governorship candidate, Achonu chooses ex-Reps member as running mate

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has picked a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu, as his running mate for the November 11 election in the state.

Nwulu represented Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2015 to 2019.

He later joined the United Progressive Party (UPP) and secured the party’s governorship ticket for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

In his address at the unveiling ceremony on Sunday in Owerri, the former lawmaker said his combination with Achonu would end the state’s security challenge.

He added that their administration would give priority attention to job creation, and education in the state.

