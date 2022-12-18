Imo Magistrate’s Court set ablaze by hoodlums

Owerri Magistrate’s Court in Imo State has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums on Sunday.

This was barely a day after the Orlu High Court was razed by unknown hoodlums.

A source in Owerri who spoke to our correspondent said the hoodlums came with explosives.

Read also:Hoodlums set Ogun INEC office on fire

It was also gathered that a number of materials including files were burnt.

”The incident happened not long ago. It took some hours before the fire could be put off. We don’t know the extent of the damage done yet”, the source said.

The Imo Police comman has not released any official statement as of the time of filing this report.

