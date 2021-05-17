Imo monthly allocations too meagre for me to have stolen —Okorocha | Ripples Nigeria

Former Governor of Imo State and the senator representing Imo West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has replied those who say he amassed wealth as a governor, claiming that on the contrary, he became poorer while he was in the government house.

Okorocha who made this declaration on Sunday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, denied allegations by the State government led by Hope Uzodimma that he acquired several properties with government funds.

The Senator insisted that people seem to have forgotten that he was a successful businessman and a billionaire before becoming governor in 2011.

He challenged anyone with credible information to come forth with evidence that he is corrupt and mismanaged Imo State funds while in office.

According to Okorocha, there was no way he could have stolen Imo State money with the meagre monthly allocations coming from the federal government and still have any money left to do all he was able to achieve during his tenure.

“I challenge anybody to prove that I acquired any property with any government fund,” the Owelle said.

“I think people have forgotten that I was Rochas before becoming the governor of Imo State; I think they have forgotten completely.

“If anything, becoming a governor made me even poorer than what I was in the past. I don’t know whether I acquired any property here in Abuja, there is none.”

Also speaking on a hotel allegedly linked to him, the lawmaker said the hospitality facility belongs to his wife which is also a source for funding their foundation.

Read also: Okorocha says ‘poverty’ is reason 75% Nigerians are angry at Buhari’s govt

Okorocha also had words for his travails in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saying his ordeal was orchestrated by his political enemies who wrote a concocted petition against him.

“The invitation was based on a statement made by other people, but I said to them that I have not come to honour your invitation because the matter was already in court and once a matter is in court, we cannot talk about it.

“Imo State government has taken me to court on the same subject matter, and we are at the Federal High Court in Abuja, so I told EFCC I cannot be called, so I was arrested, and I made my statement,” he said

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions