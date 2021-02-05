IMO NORTH: Supreme Court dismisses Ararume’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Ifeanyi Ararume seeking the reversal of an Appeal Court’s ruling which barred him from last year’s by-election in Imo North Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal, Owerri, had in November last year barred Ararume from representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5 election in the senatorial district.

The court subsequently declared Frank Ibezim as APC candidate for the election.

The senator later approached the apex court and urged it to set aside the appellate court verdict.

But in two separate unanimous decisions by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Amina Augie, Supreme Court said it found no reason to dislodge the verdict of the Appeal Court.

Other members of the panel are Justices Tijani Abubakar, Uwani Abba-Aji, Samuel Oseji and Emmanuel Agim

