Imo PDP calls for Uzodinma’s resignation over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, to resign over the spate of insecurity in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, the state PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, said the developments had shown that the governor had no answer to the spate of killings in the state.

He also called for a holistic investigation into the killing of the former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in the state, on Sunday morning.

Ugwu said the All Progressives Congress-led government could not guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the people of the state.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma in his capacity and responsibility as the chief security officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo State. This has become necessary given the evident lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to guarantee the safety of the people of the state,” he said.

The PDP chairman said the opposition party was alarmed at the continued escalation of the militarisation of the state and mass arrest and alleged killing of the youths of the state.

Ugwu said the PDP was worried at the ongoing intimidation and harassment of youths of the state and “the attendant reciprorecipecal and retaliatory attacks, burning down of police stations, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

He said, “Our party finds it too worrisome that innocent civilians are mowed down daily, security personnel is wantonly killed, arson, murder, and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP.

“The PDP, Imo State, wishes to use this medium to solemnly extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have fallen to the senseless and avoidable carnage going on in the state.”

But the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said that the PDP was playing politics with the security of the state.

Nwamkpa said the remaining members of the PDP in the state were aggrieved and politically displaced politicians.

The governor’s aide said Uzodinma was working hard with security agents to end insecurity in the state.

