Imo PDP lambasts Uzodinma for failure to redress terrorism, insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, on Tuesday expressed concerns, that the Easter celebrations in most parts of Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, and West of Imo State turned bloody.

The PDP made this declaration in Owerri through the State Publicity Secretary Emenike Nmeregini, in response to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Easter message.

In his Easter speech, Uzodinma stated that the threat in the state had little effect on opposition politicians’ personal property, implying that politicians could not be absolved of the killings and willful damage of property.

However, the PDP blamed the situation on Gov Uzodinma’s APC-led administration’s failure to address the lingering insecurity.

The PDP demanded that those responsible for the heinous atrocities repent fast before the government pursues them, and that the murders of innocent Imo people cease immediately.

PDP said, “day after day, the situation gets worse and the carnage only increases. In the last few days, Orlu has been on fire, with countless gory images and visuals of killings and arson dominating cyberspace.

“All of these point to a catastrophic failure of government. They are directly consequent upon the inept and clueless leadership in Imo, underscored by the irredeemable inability of Gov Uzodinma to deliver the most basic expectation of political governance, which is the security of lives and property.

“Even in the face of these killings of genocidal proportion and mindless attacks on public institutions, Gov Uzodinma has never felt the urgency to properly diagnose the situation and set in motion sustainable programs and policies aimed at permanently addressing it. He has instead chosen to grandstand.

“Uzodinma has blamed everyone and everything else for the insecurity but himself. Every new day meets him with cheap and idle talks over a situation that consumes hundreds of innocent lives, which he has the responsibility to tackle.

“He had set a date in January for the naming of so-called sponsors of the killings. Till now, he has failed to do so. He has rather continued to seek ways to frame his perceived political foes and rope them into the orgy of violence.”

While sympathising with all those impacted by the ongoing deaths in Imo, the PDP “also wishes to call on security services in Nigeria to hold Gov Uzodinma responsible if any attack is launched against any opposition figure in the state.”

