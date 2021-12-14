Imo PDP slams Gov Uzodinma for holding lavish birthday bash amid insecurity, killings

The Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Hope Uzodinma over the lavish celebrations on the occasion of his 63rd birthday against the backdrop of insecurity and killings in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, Acting State Publicity Secretary, Imo PDP in Owerri.

Nmeregini criticised the lavish celebrations while workers and pensioners were owed in arrears; and roads in the state in a collapsed state.

The PDP stated that this was a mockery of the victims of the ongoing killings in Imo.

“In all these sacrilegious attacks, Senator Hope Uzodinma has neither addressed the state nor condemned same. His silence, therefore suggests complicity and collaboration or that he has lost total control of the state,” the statement revealed.

PDP further said: “What is shocking and provocative too, is that Senator Hope Uzodinma, who has been in Abuja for almost a month could visit Imo, only to mobilize his few cheerleaders to a loud, lavish and flamboyant birthday party to massage his ego, even as the corpses of our fellow citizens are still dripping with blood. This indeed is the height of insensitivity.

“The primary purpose of government, according to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is for the security and welfare of the people. This is not the case in Imo. We are constrained to hold very strongly that the unending insecurity in the state, which has taken a more dangerous dimension, is a direct consequence of the failure of governance under Senator Uzodinma and his cohorts.

“Our party and Imolites feel pained that Imo State is now under an ungodly regime where abductions, arson and killings of near-genocidal proportion have become daily realities.

“No leader who has fear of God would jubilate over the ill-fate of our fellow citizens brutally massacred in Imo in the manner Uzodinma has done. It has become clear that Uzodinma lacks milk of humanity, and the spirit of God is far from him.

“Our party profusely condemns these senseless, callous, and provocative actions of Senator Uzodinma and urge him to retrace his steps and seek restitution.”

