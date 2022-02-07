Imo PDP slams Gov Uzodinma’s claims about prompt payment of salaries, details failures

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has come under severe criticism by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party over claims about prompt payment of salaries to public workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini, in response to Uzodinma’s claims during the commemoration of his second anniversary.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Governor noted that his administration has always prioritised workers’ welfare through consistent payment of salaries and allowances.

However, Nmeregini slammed the Governor’s assertion, revealing how workers had staged protests over unpaid salaries.

“Imo has collapsed under Gov. Uzodinma. In the past two years, Senator Uzodinma has willfully denied workers and retirees their salaries and pensions. When workers stage protests, they are tagged fake and brutalized by agents of the government.

“Last year alone, the regime accessed over N59 billion loans from foreign and domestic sources. This year, 2022, Senator Uzodinma has perfected plans to borrow an additional N61 billion. When added to well over N103 billion which has come to the local government areas from FAAC under Uzodinma, the N105 billion which has come to the State also from FAAC, the N24 billion which the State has internally generated and the N10 billion which represents the 13% Oil Derivation, it is heartbreaking that there is nothing in Imo to show for the monies.

“This is not the Imo State we envisioned for our children. Within the years under review, Senator Uzodinma has had neither a well-researched policy nor direction in the various sectors of the state. This is the calamity that has befallen our State.

“Our party notes with great pain that within two years, Senator Uzodinma has made our state, Imo, the unemployment capital of Nigeria. It is noteworthy that the relevant rating board, the Presidential Business Enabling Environment Council, has consistently placed Imo at the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of ease of doing business in Nigeria. Worse still, within two years, our state ranks highest in the South East in terms of infant and maternal mortality rates.”

“Also, the local government system has been completely emasculated, defunded and stripped of autonomy, thus, giving way for mass misery at the grassroots. We wish to encourage the people of Imo State to keep the spirit alive. This regime must expire very soon to give way to PDP-led government for the good of the people,” the PDP disclosed.

