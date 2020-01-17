IMO: PDP to protest Supreme Court’s ‘miscarriage of justice’ – Secondus

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Friday the party would protest Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

Secondus, who disclosed this at the party’s emergency National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, said the proposed protest was to impress it on Nigerians that injustice had been done to the party.

He also said the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Hope Uzodinma, as the Imo State Governor was a miscarriage of Justice.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, also urged members of the PDP not to despair over the Supreme Court ruling.

He said: “This is not the time for blame game as this dark hour will surely pass away.”

“These are the times that make hearts and will falter. But as the Holy book says …this too shall pass away.

“For our friend and brother Emeka Ihedioha, courage is the name. This will also pass away.

“Your valedictory speech is heart-warming. It shows that there will be a rosy tomorrow from today’s despondency.

