Imo Police blames murdered Gulak for not notifying them of his movement | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Imo Police blames murdered Gulak for not notifying them of his movement
The ripple effects of the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, continue to resonate across the political landscape.
Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier that unknown gunmen shot Gulak dead, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.
Gulak was reportedly murdered on Saturday on his way back to Abuja after an undisclosed assignment in Owerri.
In a statement issued by the Imo State Police Command on Sunday, the deceased politician was accused of not notifying the command of his itinerary before his trip.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana who said, “Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo
“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified, and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.
“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, FDC has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and arrest perpetrators,” the statement reads.
By Mayowa Oladeji
