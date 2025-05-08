﻿Imo Police Command demotes Sergeant caught assaulting man (Video)

A police officer serving with the Imo State Police Command, Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, has been demoted following public outrage in reaction to a video showing officers attached to the Safer Highway Unit of the command assaulting a man along the Owerri–Aba Road.

In the viral video, three police officers are seen assaulting the victim while the demoted sergeant is seen slapping and kicking the man who appeared to be a passenger in a commercial vehicle.

A statement on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Henry Okoye, which confirmed the demotion of the sergeant, said the officers involved were identified as Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit.

Okoye stated that following a review of the video, the Command conducted an orderly room trial in line with Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures.

‘’Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal.

“Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur,” the police spokesman said.

He stated further that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as a breach of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards.

He reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and promised appropriate action for those found guilty.

“The Command urged the public to report any incident of police misconduct through the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), X-Squad Unit, or via 08033424051, 0814 802 4755. The Command is committed to transparency, professionalism, and protecting citizens’ rights,” Okoye said.

