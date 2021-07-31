Imo Police confirms another attack on formation, two bandits dead

The Imo State Police command has confirmed that its operatives killed two bandits during a crossfire in Njaba Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed this in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, in Owerri.

He said one AK47 rifle and an operational vehicle were recovered from the bandits during the gun duel.

“On 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba town to launch an attack was intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police.

“In the ensuing firefight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them neutralised, and the remaining ones scampered into the bush.

“On searching the vehicle, one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.



READ ALSO: Imo Police confirms arrest of ‘native doctor’, after alleged ESN attack on police station

“They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

“Meanwhile, cordon and pursuant exercise is ongoing in the area and members of the public residing in the area should not panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

“Residents should avail Police with information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community.”

The Police has recently turned the tide against bandits and insurgents in the South-East region with the arrest and murder of scores.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra had denied affiliation and knowledge of attacks on police formations in the zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions