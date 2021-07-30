Metro
Imo Police confirms arrest of ‘native doctor’, after alleged ESN attack on police station
The police in Imo have arrested the alleged Eastern Security Network (ESN) native doctor with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro and signed by the command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam in Owerri.
”After a diligent forensic and technical intelligence gathering, the suspect, Benneth Okoli, 49, was arrested in his shrine at Akuma in Oru East LGA of Imo.
“On searching the shrine, one locally made IED, charms and weed suspected to be cannabis were recovered.
“The suspect on interrogation, made useful statements and is currently assisting the police to arrest the rest of his gang, presently on the run.
Read also: Imo police explains reason for indiscriminate arrests in state
”The arrest is coming a few days after bandits had an encounter with the police in the area.
“Sequel to the attack on the Omuma Police Station in Oru East by bandits suspected to be the remnants of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ESN terror groups, the CP dispatched the command’s tactical teams led by ACP Benjamin Osuji.
“The team was directed to carry out discreet investigation and arrest the bandits involved in the attack of the police station.”
He said that the CP commended the gallantry displayed by the officers and men of the command, urging them to sustain the tempo.
He also thanked the people of Imo for their support and solicited for an all society approach to sustaining the already improved security architecture in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....