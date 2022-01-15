Imo Police confirms death of officer in attack by hoodlums

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of an inspector, while another officer suffered a minor injury during an attack on the Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State by hoodlums.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the hoodlums were repelled by the police formation in a heavy gun battle which led to the unfortunate demise of the inspector.

Abattam said, “On 14th January, 2022 at about 20:45 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses reports on abduction of operatives in Borno

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

“However, in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.”

Furthermore, the police spokesman disclosed that the personnel in the formation were commended by the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini for their gallant efforts towards battling the criminals.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now