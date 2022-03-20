Imo Police kills four hoodlums in attempted bomb attack on formation

The Imo State Police Command, on Sunday, revealed the death of four hoodlums who had attacked the Omuma Police Station, in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini, in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Micheal Abattam.

Abattam said the hoodlums who came with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) shot sporadically but were swiftly repelled by its tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately.

This was in the aftermath of an attack on the Omuma Police Station on 20th March 2022, at about 0300 hours by the hoodlums who attacked in large numbers, with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

The command said, “The Police Operatives engaged them in a fierce gun duel and in the process, four of the bandits were neutralized on the spot, while others scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. There was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

“On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralized bandits and charms. The Police Bomb Unit have taken custody of the bombs for detonation.

“The Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.”

The CP urged the officers not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

