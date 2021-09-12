Imo police raid another ESN camp, kill three Commanders, recover arms, charms

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed a raid on another camp operated by the militant wing of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam, in Owerri on Sunday, the police said the success of the raid which led to killing of three deadly Commanders and the recovery of dangerous arms, was part of the ongoing clearance operation embarked by the Command aimed at wiping out the remnants of the proscribed insurgent group.

According to the police spokesman, the camp was located in a valley in Amaifeke in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

Abattam said a concrete intelligence revealed that members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN members were sighted in an isolated uncompleted building in the area planning to resume terror attacks on police formations and government installations in the state.

“On 11/9/2021 at about 1230 hours, the Command’s tactical teams immediately mobilised and stormed the hideout of the terror group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at Essential Home popularly known as “Ngbuka”, Amaifeke Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The members of the terror group, on sighting the police operatives in their hideout, opened fire on them.

“The gallant and battle-ready tactical teams swiftly returned the fire.

READ ALSO: Imo Police confirms killing of notorious robber, stolen revolver retrieved

“In the gun duel, three of the hoodlums, namely Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu Sector Commander of IPOB/ESN a.k.a Dragon, a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA and two others with a.k.a J.J and Dadawa, both natives of Ohazara in Ebonyi state were neutralised.

“Two others, Emeka Sunday, 20, of Anike in Ohazara LGA of Ebonyi State and Anthony Okeke ‘M’ age 44 years of Umuala Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of Imo were arrested while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

“On searching the camp and its surroundings, a native goat that have just been slaughtered with the blood drained into a container and rubbed on their bodies to fortify themselves against police bullets, was recovered.

“Also recovered were two locally fabricated General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 16 Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.Ds), one English made pump action gun, two locally made Pistols, 37 rounds of live cartridges, three Automatic Machine Guns kick-starter, one Bomb detonator, three Automatic Guns connecting batteries, a big bag containing Gun Powder, Charms, two Biafran Flags, three bomb detonator remote control, among others,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions