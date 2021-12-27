Imo police release Uche Nwosu, remain silent on reason for his arrest

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been released by the State’s Police Command.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Nwadike Chikezie, Special Adviser, Media to Nwosu.

Ripples Nigeria had detailed how men of the Nigerian Police Force arrested the politician at a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State.

READ ALSO: Okorocha demands Uche Nwosu’s release, blames Uzodinma for arrest of son-in-law

In the statement, Chikezie noted that he had spoken to Nwosu who reassured the residents of his welfare.

“While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“The act of desecrating the House of God we all know is a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the Government has no more respect for God and does it now mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers,” the statement reads.

