Imo ready to fight COVID-19 ‘holistically,’ Uzodinma says during launch of testing centre

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Wednesday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre in the state.

In his address at the event, the governor said another testing centre would be commissioned in Imo, adding that the state was now fully prepared to fight the pandemic holistically.

Uzodinma said: “The testing centre – Evernight Diagnostics Centre – is a private sector contribution with assistance from the state government, which monitored and ensured that all protocols are followed in setting up the centre in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The centre is situated along Okigwe Road, Owerri.

“Imo is further encouraged to carry out more tests and is now more prepared than ever in the fight to stop the deadly disease from discomforting Imo people.

“The testing centre now in Owerri, Imo people will not bear the huge cost of logistics and other inconveniences taking COVID-19 samples to Abakiliki, Ebonyi State for tests. In two weeks time, the state will be commissioning another of such centres that will be provided by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

