IMO: SARS nabs suspected robbers who killed, buried serving police officer

Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Imo State, have finally arrested no fewer than seven suspected armed robbers who killed and later buried a serving police officer in a shallow grave in the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who informed during the parade of the suspects that they were arrested by operatives of SARS of the Imo State Police Command

Akinmoyede who commended the SARS operatives for what he called a diligent operation said that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

He said; “On July 31, 2020, around 11.45am, SARS operatives on a tip-off intelligence arrested four suspects. The suspects are one Chinedu, 23; Chinnor Amadi, 27; Eze Odu, aka Ezebu N’afor,25; and Amadi Francis, 20, all from Ihie, Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

“The prime suspect, Chinedu, was brought in with multiple injuries on his body. The suspects, who are strong members of the notorious outlawed late Chijioke Onyeze, aka Bracket’s gang, have confessed to how they murdered a serving policeman and buried him in a shallow grave.

“Three suspects were earlier arrested by the SARS operatives and are currently undergoing investigation. It is important to note that on July 6, 2020, the group killed one Obioma Iheka, murdered one Maduakolam Nwoguzo on May 14 and one Alozie Amadi on July 4, 2020, among others.

“Efforts are being intensified to recover their operational weapons and arrest others fleeing gang members.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further developments will be communicated,” he concluded.

