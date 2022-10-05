Imo workers to enjoy free medical care —Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has approved free medical care for the state workers as part of the Social Health Insurance Scheme for civil servants in the state.

Uzodimma who gave the approval for the free medical scheme during a town hall meeting in Owerri with senior management staff of the Imo Civil Service, said the gesture was part of efforts to :ensure that civil servants in the state remained healthy, motivated and well positioned to carry out their duties.”

“Health is wealth. We therefore remain committed to improving the health and by extension the productivity of civil servants in our state’s workforce.

Read also: Imolites will celebrate exit with your bad govt’, Imo PDP mocks Gov. Uzodinma

”I’ve been told it would cost N500 million to sustain this health insurance but that notwithstanding, I remain committed to it,” the governor said, while urging the civil servants to reciprocate the kind gesture by his administration by dedicating themselves to their duties.

Uzodima who directed the state’s Ministry of Health to immediately commence the process of getting all verified workers into the free medical scheme, said that workers at both state and local government levels, would be receiving medical care from government owned hospitals and designated private hospitals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now