Imolites will celebrate exit with your bad govt’, Imo PDP mocks Gov. Uzodinma

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked Governor Hope Uzodinma’s leadership style and policies, saying citizens of the state would celebrate when his tenure ends in 2023.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Owerri, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Collins Opurozor, said “Imolites cannot wait to roll out their drums to celebrate the end of the ill-fated reign of Senator Hope Uzodinma’s administration.”

While saluting citizens and residents for their resilience in the face of the negative policies of the Uzodinma’s government, the PDP urged them to hang on as it was just a matter of months before they will be liberated.

“For Imo citizens, the most essential fruit of political independence, which is their inalienable right to decide those who should govern them, was brazenly assaulted and stripped away on January 14, 2020, through a judicial coup which toppled the popularly elected PDP administration in the state and enthroned Senator Hope Uzodinma, a man who came fourth in the 2019 governorship election.

“Imo PDP, therefore, regrets that the promises held by Independence have become a mirage in the state. It is deeply troubling that our dear state today occupies the top position in all the indices of social misery.

“Health prospects are getting poorer, real incomes are falling, killings and insecurity have become pervasive, unemployment has become endemic, social institutions have collapsed and there is a sapping of confidence among citizens, a nagging fear that our state is fated to doom.

“Even in the face of all these, the inept and iron-fist regime of Senator Hope Uzodinma has embarked on a borrowing spree, which has raised the debt profile of the state to N210 billion, thereby making Imo more indebted than all the other states in the South East put together.

“A disaster has befallen Imo state, and the people can no longer wait to roll out their drums to celebrate the end of the ill-fated reign of Hope Uzodinma.

“Lies and deception have been elevated to the status of state policy by the regime of Uzodinma. This is how embarrassingly low the regime can go in its struggle to deceive the people so as to sustain its ruinous and tyrannical misrule.

“Imo PDP wishes to encourage the people to be patient and never to despair. The resilience which Imo people have shown amid the ravages of bad governance in the state is commendable, and it stems from their faith in the eventual triumph of justice.

“By the grace of God, our Party shall return to power very soon to restore to the people the basic things of life and an enabling environment to excel in entrepreneurship.

“Our land shall yield again. And Imo people shall be independent from fear, hunger, squalor, unemployment and disease, which are the most ancient oppressors of man.

“Imo people shall have an unfettered right and the incentives to pursue their dreams here in Imo once again. The storm shall soon be over and affliction shall never rise again.

“Imolites shall roll out the drums and celebrate when we kick out Hope Uzodinma in a few months’ time.

“Sadly, Imo under Uzodinma has not attracted a single dollar in foreign direct investment for nearly three years.

“This is the same Imo that was an oasis of prosperity in 2019 when our Party was in power.

