Impeach Buhari if he refuses to sack service chiefs, Omokri tells Senate

Reno Omokri has called on the Nigerian Senate to summon up the will and sack President Muhammadu Buhari should he fail to sack the service chiefs.

Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is a known critic of Buhari and his administration.

There have been constant calls by Nigerians on Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the worsening insecurity situation in Nigeria.

The calls on Buhari to sack service chiefs started pouring in again after Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday slaughtered 43 farmers in Borno State.

The Senate, during its plenary on Tuesday, also reinstated its earlier stand for Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

Responding to the Senate call, Omokri wrote on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri:

“If General @MBuhari refuses to sack service chiefs, the @NGRSenate should grow a spine and summon up the will to sack Buhari.

“Otherwise, terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers will kill northerners one by one. This should not be a case of my brother is there.”

