Importers, suppliers of adulterated fuel must account for their actions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday all persons behind the importation and supply of adulterated petrol in the country must be held accountable for their actions.

Fuel queues returned to filling stations in Lagos and Abuja during the week after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) confirmed the discovery of petrol with Methanol above the specification in circulation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Melee Kyari, had on Wednesday claimed MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil, supplied the adulterated fuel.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, Buhari also directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

READ ALSO: Nigeria probes importation, supply of adulterated petrol

The statement read: “In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.”

