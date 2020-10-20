Imposition of curfew in Lagos a difficult decision —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday evening the decision to impose a 24-hour curfew on the state following the violence that trailed the ongoing #EndSARS campaign in the state was a difficult one.

In a post on his Instagram page, he governor said he was very impressed with the #EndSARS protests when it started initially but was now unhappy over the hijack of the protest by hoodlums.

Sanwo-Olu said he would not sit back and allow the wanton destruction of lives and properties by hoodlums in the state.

He said: ”The total breakdown of law and order by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens and our dear state prompted our decision to impose the 24- hour curfew.

“I identify wholeheartedly with the #EndSARS protesters and made sure Lagos State created a habitable environment for them to air their grievances and complaints without intimidation. I immediately swung into action as soon as I was presented with their demands. Changes that could be made immediately were done. And the ones that required a process were kick-started.

READ ALSO: Lagos declares 24-hour curfew

“I watched keenly as humanity and love for one another thrive during the protests. A groundnut seller received life changing funds to grow her business. Jane got a prosthetic leg, people who lost their personal items got them back, new friendships were formed, the protest grounds were tidied at the end of each day. Those actions made me proud and I was glad that Lagos State had set herself apart.

“However, it is sad to see what was meant to be a life changing, boundary breaking, swift decision making, and status quo changing movement turn into a total bedlam by people who do not know the reasons why the protests started in the first place.

“I watched these heartbreaking videos and as governor, history will not be kind to me if I fold my hands and allow arsonists, hoodlums, and anarchists hide under the guise of the #EndSARS protests to wreak havoc on the state and put the lives of the very people I swore to protect in danger.

“Imposing this curfew was difficult, especially as we have just returned from a COVID-19 required lockdown. This curfew will allow security officials to immediately restore order to the state, and arrest the miscreants that have disrupted the peaceful protests.”

Join the conversation

Opinions