‘Impunity of the worst kind’! Aisha Yesufu condemns APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned the decision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to pick a Muslim running mate.

The national leader announced the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

He said he settled for Shettima based on his competence and ability to deliver.

Reacting to the development via her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement said the decision was at variance with the principles of justice and equity.

Read also:‘Nigeria surviving on deceptive security,’ Aisha Yesufu reacts to attack on Kuje prison

She added that the decision by the ruling APC was symptomatic of its lack of regard for Nigerians.

She said: “A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind. It is disrespect to people of the federal Republic of Nigeria. It shows they have little regards for people and think their structure is more valuable.

“The present disastrous President in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair & disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in. People have been crying about this unfairness & his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now