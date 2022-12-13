In 2023, I will not vote for Atiku, unless… —Bode George

A former Deputy Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has said he will not vote for the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, unless the issue of inclusivity in the party is addressed.

George who is a prominent member of the G5 group led by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State which has been at daggers drawn with the leadership of the party following their demands for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to step down, made his position known while featuring on an Arise TV programme, the Morning Show on Tuesday.

While reacting to a question on whether he will vote for his party’s candidate in 2023, George said:

“Until this party returns to the founding fathers’ principles of unity, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken in this party, and ensuring broad-mindedness to accommodate the concerns of all zones in this country, PDP becomes vulnerable to disaster in the 2023 elections,” he said.

“I will not vote for the presidential candidate of our party. Until the issue of inclusivity is addressed. Let them sit down, and think over it. It is not negotiable; every Nigerian is important for this election.”

