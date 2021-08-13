In 2023 President must be a Southerner in spirit of unity, fairness —Okupe

The permutations on who will emerge as the President in 2023 continue as the former Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe weighed into the discourse.

According to the former presidential aide, the next President must emerge from the South in the interest of national unity and fairness.

Okupe made this call during a live interview on AriseTV on Friday.

“In the next dispensation, the next president must be a southerner. The truth is that the northerner would have occupied the office for 8 years by 2023. It does not make sense that another northerner should occupy it in the interest of national unity.”

In response to a question about the chances of a South-Easterner becoming President, the former aide said, “The truth is that the next president must come from the South-East but politics is not linear and a game of numbers. For example, Obasanjo became president due to concessions from the north; every state in the south is a minority compared to the north who understands amongst themselves and go along the same way.

“We have got to come to a national consensus; like both parties should pick from the SE. We have not gotten to a stage whereby your pedigree will speak for you. Nigeria is too divided along religious, ethnic lines”, he lamented.

