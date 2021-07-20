Politics
In 2023, punish any Yoruba politician who remains silent on Igboho’s travails —Omokri
Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called on Yoruba people to mark out and punish any politician from the South-West who remains silent as Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, is being persecuted by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Omokri who reacted to the arrest of Igboho by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic, wrote on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday that what Igboho is going through is for the whole Yoruba race and as such, they must all rise and stand for him.
“Any Southwestern politician that remains silent while Buhari is persecuting Igboho must be marked and punished in 2023,” he wrote.
“Buhari very openly supports killer herdsmen. We should not hide our support for Igboho’s freedom.
“Garba Shehu openly released a statement that Miyetti Allah deserves “respect”.
READ ALSO: Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Cotonou fleeing to Germany
“Igboho also deserves respect, if not from the government, then from us, for defending Nigerians from killer herdsmen.”
The vocal Omokri also called on Yoruba leaders and groups to organize a fundraiser to pay for Igboho’s legal services, promising to be the first to donate to such funds
He added that groups like the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and prominent leaders like Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, should immediately make moves to mobilize others to organise the fundraiser.
“I am ready to publicly put my money where my mouth is.
“I urge Afenifere and Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams, to openly start a fundraiser for Sunday Igboho’s legal defence,” he wrote.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....