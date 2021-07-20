In 2023, punish any Yoruba politician who remains silent on Igboho’s travails —Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called on Yoruba people to mark out and punish any politician from the South-West who remains silent as Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, is being persecuted by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Omokri who reacted to the arrest of Igboho by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic, wrote on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday that what Igboho is going through is for the whole Yoruba race and as such, they must all rise and stand for him.

“Any Southwestern politician that remains silent while Buhari is persecuting Igboho must be marked and punished in 2023,” he wrote.

“Buhari very openly supports killer herdsmen. We should not hide our support for Igboho’s freedom.

“Garba Shehu openly released a statement that Miyetti Allah deserves “respect”.

“Igboho also deserves respect, if not from the government, then from us, for defending Nigerians from killer herdsmen.”

The vocal Omokri also called on Yoruba leaders and groups to organize a fundraiser to pay for Igboho’s legal services, promising to be the first to donate to such funds

He added that groups like the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and prominent leaders like Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, should immediately make moves to mobilize others to organise the fundraiser.

“I am ready to publicly put my money where my mouth is.

“I urge Afenifere and Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams, to openly start a fundraiser for Sunday Igboho’s legal defence,” he wrote.

