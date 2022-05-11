In adherence to Buhari’s order, Education Minister, Nwajiuba, tenders resignation

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This came a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari asked all cabinet officials who wanted to run for elective offices in 2023 to resign.

Buhari was reportedly overjoyed by the development, and he singled out the minister for defying the odds by resigning, according to the president’s senior special adviser, media and publicity, Shehu Garba.

Nwajiuba had chosen the ruling All Progressives Congress‘s (APC) expression of interest and nomination papers to run for president at a cost of N100 million.

Buhari demanded that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) contesting for elected seats submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16.

This development was ostensibly to avoid litigation that could jeopardize APC candidates’ chances in the next elections.

“I expect other members of this council wanting to be President to resign with immediate effect,” Buhari reportedly remarked while the FEC meeting was still going on.

Other ministers anticipated to follow suit include Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of the Niger Delta; Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment; and Ogbonnaya, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (APC).

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is running for governor of Kebbi State, Uche Ogar, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, is running for governor of Abia State, and Paulline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs, has declared her intention to run for a Senate seat in Plateau State.

