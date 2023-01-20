In counter move to Keyamo, lawyer calls for arrest of Tinubu, Obi over SPVs

A legal practitioner, Sir Obunike Ohaegbu, has petitioned the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to investigate the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively, over alleged corruption.

Ohaegbu based his petition on an accusation by one Michael Achimugu, who alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar had embezzled public funds through the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Consequent upon the allegations, a spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APCC), Festus Keyamo, called for the arrest and prosecution of Atiku.

However, in the petition submitted to the various agencies on Thursday

Ohaegbu, a member of the PDP, said apart from Atiku, Tinubu and Obi should also be arrested and prosecuted for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

In the petition dated 19th January, 2023, Ohaegbu said though he supported the moves by Keyamo, however, the probe “should be expanded to include the other two major candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

The petition

Part of Ohaegbu’s petition reads:

“Investigation on the allegation of conviction of drug related crimes in the United States against the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, also needs to be made and Nigerians promptly informed of steps taken to investigate the allegation.

“The Nigerian voters deserve to know if he actually forfeited the of $460,000 to the United States of America for his convictions on Narcotics Trafficking and money laundering in the United States.

“Your investigation will disclose to Nigerians at what point the Lagos State Government was divested of her interests in the choice properties and at what terms? The allegation of using Alpha Beta as the SPV for Tax Consultancy while serving as the Governor of Lagos should also be investigated.

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, should also be arrested and investigated on allegation of allocation of Anambra State land to a company belonging to his family, SABmiller Nigeria Ltd, the producers of hero beer and the investment of over $20m (twenty million dollars) equivalent to about N13billion in the same company when the company allegedly had financial challenges to start productions.

“Allegations that choice lands were appropriated from the state and given to Shoprite Conglomerates in Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi because he had family investments in the company, among others, should also be brought to public knowledge.”

