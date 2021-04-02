In Easter message Buhari promises to cater for the weak, poor, underprivileged | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said his government would ensure that the weak, poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned, even as Christians in the country celebrate Easter.

The President in his Easter message to Christians contained in a statement that was made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina said his administration has reached out to citizens with palliative care, even in the midst of dwindling resources and have tried its best to provide support to families and businesses that were affected by the pandemic.

The President noted the in most of the nation’s major cities, about a year ago, celebrations were somewhat subdued, as the people battled the effect of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding. Today, we can congregate and worship together, cautiously.”

Buhari acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of the frontline health workers who made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.

“I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks and embrace of vaccination,” he added.

