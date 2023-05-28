Politics
In farewell speech, Buhari apologizes to Nigerians for any pains his govt caused
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday apologized to Nigerians for any pains the policies implemented by his administration may have caused Nigerians within its eight-year tenure.
The president made the apology in a valedictory live broadcast to the nation to round up his government as he hands over the reigns of power to a new administration.
He would hand over to Bola Tinubu tomorrow, Monday, May 29.
Speaking further, the outgoing president expressed joy that Nigeria’s democracy is on course, as exhibited in the last general elections, adding that Nigerian have chosen well by casting their votes for the incoming President Tinubu, whom he described as the best candidate amongst the contestants in the recently-concluded elections.
READ ALSO:Buhari preaches unity, inclusion at Tinubu’s inauguration lecture
Tinubu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won a close election with his opponents, seeking redress at the courts over the results.
In his broadcast, Buhari said, “To my fellow brother, Tinubu, your ambition is to put Nigeria among the leading nations in the world and I have no doubt about your yearning for competence and equity. This means you will take the country higher than I did. You are the best candidate among all the contestants and Nigerians have chosen well.”
He also noted that “The elections demonstrate that our democracy is getting better coupled with the gains in the electoral process. Our democracy also encourages seeking redress that did not agree with the results to go to court.
“However, I urge the contestants to accept the decision of the court to build a better Nigeria and I praise them for trusting the judiciary by seeking redress at the courts.”
