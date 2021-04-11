In-form Iheneacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheneacho, Simeon Nwankwo, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi particularly impressive.

In England, the rejuvenated Iheneacho scored twice as Leicester City lost to this season surprise package West Ham 2-3 at the City of London Stadium.

His goals in the 70th and 90th minute were not enough to save Brendan Rodgers troops from second consecutive defeat in seven days.

In Italy, Nwankwo scored his 16th goal of the season in his relegation-bound Crotone’s 2-3 defeat to Specia on Sunday.

Super Eagles top marksman Osimhen scored his fifth goal of the season in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria in Genoa while Moffi who was placed on standby by Gernot Rohr in the three-time African champions squad for last month’s games against the Benin Republic and Lesotho scored Lorient’s consolation goal in the 1-4 loss to Lens in the French Ligue 1 game played on Sunday.

In Belgium, the beanpole Onuachu scored his 27th goal of the season in Genk’s 4-0 victory over La Louvre. The victory maintained the Blues’ second position on the league table.

